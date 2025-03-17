24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman charged in Back of the Yards liquor store shooting that left 5 injured, including suspect

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 17, 2025 10:04AM
Chicago police said a woman has been charged in a Back of the Yards shooting at Goldmore Food & Liquors Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is due in court Monday on attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting that injured five people at a liquor store, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred Friday night at 51st Street and Damen Avenue in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said there was an argument inside Goldmore Food & Liquors and that's when Angeles Flores of Riverdale pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Two men also began shooting. Police said Flores was also shot in the incident.

Flores is facing three charges of first degree attempted murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.

