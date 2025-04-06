24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman injured in shooting on Near West Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 6, 2025 9:43PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot Sunday on the Near West Side.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 a.m. near West Monroe Street and North Leavitt Street, Chicago police said.

Police say a 35-year-old man left a home and then fired shots from outside before fleeing in a vehicle.

A 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg. She's expected to be okay.

No one is in police custody at this time as CPD continues to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

