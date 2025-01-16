Woman shot, critically hurt in East Pilsen, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot in what appeared to be a homeless encampment on the city's Southwest Side.
The shooting happened on Thursday at about 3:40 a.m. in the 1300-block of S. Ruble Street near the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said.
Chicago police said a woman, 40, was found unresponsive a gunshot wound to the head.
The Chicago Fire Department took her to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
ABC7's cameras was at the scene, which appeared to be a homeless encampment.
No one is in custody at this time. Area Three Detectives are investigating.
No other information was available.
