Woman shot, critically hurt in East Pilsen, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, January 16, 2025 2:56PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot in what appeared to be a homeless encampment on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened on Thursday at about 3:40 a.m. in the 1300-block of S. Ruble Street near the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said.

Chicago police said a woman, 40, was found unresponsive a gunshot wound to the head.

The Chicago Fire Department took her to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

ABC7's cameras was at the scene, which appeared to be a homeless encampment.

No one is in custody at this time. Area Three Detectives are investigating.

No other information was available.

