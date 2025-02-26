Woman shot, critically wounded by female suspect in Lawndale, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically wounded in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 12:48 a.m. in the 1400-block of South Tripp Avenue.

Police said the 26-year-old woman got into a verbal argument with a female suspect inside a house before the woman relocated outside.

While the victim was standing on the sidewalk, police said the female suspect approached and shot the woman in the chest before fleeing.

The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

