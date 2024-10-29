Woman shot inside apartment by stray bullet from robbery a block away in Chatham, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 20-year-old woman was wounded by a stray bullet after a shooting from a robbery a block away in Chatham Monday night.

Woman shot inside apartment by stray bullet in Chatham: CPD Chicago police said a 20-year-old woman was wounded by a stray bullet after a shooting from a robbery a block away in Chatham Monday night.

Woman shot inside apartment by stray bullet in Chatham: CPD Chicago police said a 20-year-old woman was wounded by a stray bullet after a shooting from a robbery a block away in Chatham Monday night.

Woman shot inside apartment by stray bullet in Chatham: CPD Chicago police said a 20-year-old woman was wounded by a stray bullet after a shooting from a robbery a block away in Chatham Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 20-year-old woman is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet from a nearby robbery Monday night on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The robbery took place at about 9:32 p.m. in the 8200-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue.

A 34-year-old man was at a bus stop when police said three male suspects approached him and demanded his property. The man attempted to flee and the suspects fired shots at him.

One of the bullets traveled into an apartment in the 8200-block of South Evans Avenue and struck a 20-year-old woman in the shoulder, police said.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood