Woman shot in Washington Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot Saturday night in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Ellsworth Drive, Chicago police said.
Police said a car approached a 46-year-old woman who was in a park and someone inside pulled out a gun and began shooting.
The woman was hit in the leg. She was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.
Police have not made any arrests.
No further information was immediately available.
