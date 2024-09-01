Woman shot in Washington Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot Saturday night in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Ellsworth Drive, Chicago police said.

Police said a car approached a 46-year-old woman who was in a park and someone inside pulled out a gun and began shooting.

The woman was hit in the leg. She was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

Police have not made any arrests.

No further information was immediately available.

