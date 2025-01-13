24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Young girl among 3 shot inside home on Far South Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, January 13, 2025 12:56AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot at a home Sunday on the city's Far South Side.

The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. in the 14400 block of Carondolet Avenue in Hegewisch, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl where inside a home when they were shot from the exterior of the home, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The other two victims were in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

