Young girl among 3 shot inside home on Far South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot at a home Sunday on the city's Far South Side.

The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. in the 14400 block of Carondolet Avenue in Hegewisch, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl where inside a home when they were shot from the exterior of the home, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The other two victims were in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.