3 teens, 12-year-old girl wounded in 2 shootings, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several teens and a 12-year-old shot in two separate attacks Sunday night, Chicago police said.

In the first shooting, witnesses told police that three teens were standing outside in the 200-block of West Pershing Avenue at about 9:46 p.m. when a vehicle, stopped, a suspect got out and fired shots. The suspect then got back in the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in the leg, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper back and a 17-year-old girl was wounded in the arm, police said. All three teens were transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

In the second shooting, a 12-year-old girl was a passenger in a car in the 2500-block of West Division Street at about 11 p.m. when police said an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots.

The girl was shot in her left calf and her right leg and transported to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody in connection with either shooting and Area One detectives are investigating.