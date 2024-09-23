Chicago ShotSpotter contract ends, city to begin dismantling gunshot detection technology

The company said it will start to take down the equipment on Monday.

The company said it will start to take down the equipment on Monday.

The company said it will start to take down the equipment on Monday.

The company said it will start to take down the equipment on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city's ShotSpotter contract ended early Sunday morning.

The company that owns ShotSpotter will begin dismantling the technology in Chicago on Monday.

The move comes despite most of the Chicago City Council voting to renew ShotSpotter. Mayor Brandon Johnson said he plans to veto that effort and called the technology inefficient.

The mayor said the money saved by ending ShotSpotter will be reinvested in other technology that's part of what he calls a holistic approach to public safety.

RELATED | Some aldermen warn ShotSpotter veto could blow up budget negotiations between mayor, city council

The Chicago Police Department issued the following statement Sunday:

"Effective Monday, September 23, 2024, at 12:01 am, the Chicago Police Department will no longer be utilizing ShotSpotter technology. This does not change our commitment to public safety and building stronger neighborhoods for all of our residents. Our hardworking officers will continue to respond to crime and work to stop the trauma of violence plaguing our communities. CPD frequently adjusts our public safety efforts based on the needs of our residents and the resources available to us. This is no different. As we move forward, we remind residents to call 911 with as much information and detail as possible when they hear loud reports that could resemble gunfire. It's imperative that we all do our part to keep our city safe and protect our families."

READ MORE | CEO sits down with ABC7 as clock ticks down on ShotSpotter contract