Chicago Skateboard School teaches young students to ride confidently

BELLWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Is your child interested in skateboarding, and you have no idea where to start and don't want to wipeout trying to teach them?

Chicago Skateboard School understands that buying your first skateboard can be daunting, let alone teaching someone how to use it, so they've made that process effortless.

Rain, snow or shine, Chicago Skateboard School operates a state-of-the-art indoor facility. With weekly lessons in both group and private instruction, parents can relax knowing their kids will be embracing a new hobby with the help of experienced skateboarders in a safe, climate-controlled environment.

Need a skateboard? If you purchase one from Chicago Skateboard School, you'll receive a free one-hour lesson.

The Kid's Complete skateboard is ready-to-ride right out of the box and is specially designed for smaller riders.

These skateboards are available in three distinct sizes with seven different colorways and will accommodate any skater, at any level, between the ages of two and 18.

