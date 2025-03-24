Victim's family claims Chicago police responded to 911 call at Horan Park but did not get out of their vehicle

Teen boy charged with murder in death of 16-year-old girl in East Garfield Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old girl at a park on the West Side last week, Chicago police said Monday.

The teen fatally stabbed a beat up Kaylah Love, who was found dead last Monday at Horan Park, in the 3000-block of West Van Buren Street, CPD said.

The boy was arrested by members of the Area Four Homicide Investigative Support Team on Sunday in the 4000-block of West Barry Avenue, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined her death to be a homicide, with the cause being multiple injuries from an assault.

A vigil was held for Love on Sunday afternoon at the East Garfield Park site, where she was found dead.

The beloved 16-year-old Manley Career Academy High School student planned to pursue a career in culinary arts.

Last week, Love's family said police were called to Horan Park after a report of a fight in the park. The family claims police drove by the area, but did not get out of the vehicle.

The next day, Love's family said she was found badly beaten in that same park.

City officials confirmed Sunday night the officers that were called to the scene, and how they handled the case is being investigated.