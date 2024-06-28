Man stabbed multiple times in Lincoln Park home invasion; 1 in custody: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old man was stabbed multiple times Thursday night when someone broke into his home on Chicago's North Side, Chicago police said.

A male suspect broke into a home in the 2000-block of North Clifton Avenue in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m., CPD said.

The suspect then stabbed the man multiple times before running away, police said.

The suspect was later found and taken into custody.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, CPD said.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the suspect.

Charges are pending, police said.

