Person stabbed during fight on CTA platform in Loop, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 22, 2024 1:17PM
A person is hospitalized after he was stabbed early Saturday morning on a CTA platform in the Loop, Chicago police said.

According to police, the victim was fighting with another man around 1:30 a.m. at the Wabash and Washington stop.

That's when police said the offender pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him. The suspect then took off.

The victim sustained multiple lacerations and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police are looking for that offender.

