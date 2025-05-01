Chicago startup pioneering 'medicine 3.0' approach to preventing disease, illness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new approach to health care is happening in Chicago. "Medicine 3.0" aims to stop health problems before they start.

The process is being pioneered by local startup LV8 Health.

ABC7 was joined in studio Wednesday by the co-founder of LV8, Dr. Anand Patel, and a patient, Tim McEnery, who is also the CEO of Cooper's Hawk Winery.

Dr. Patel explained the idea behind medicine 3.0 and McEnery spoke about his experience as an LV8 patient.

More information about LV8 Health can be found here.