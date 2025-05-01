24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago startup pioneering 'medicine 3.0' approach to preventing disease, illness

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 1, 2025 12:35AM
A Chicago startup, LV8 Health, is pioneering a "medicine 3.0" approach to preventing disease and illness.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new approach to health care is happening in Chicago. "Medicine 3.0" aims to stop health problems before they start.

The process is being pioneered by local startup LV8 Health.

ABC7 was joined in studio Wednesday by the co-founder of LV8, Dr. Anand Patel, and a patient, Tim McEnery, who is also the CEO of Cooper's Hawk Winery.

Dr. Patel explained the idea behind medicine 3.0 and McEnery spoke about his experience as an LV8 patient.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

More information about LV8 Health can be found here.

