Chicago State University hires 1st football coach in South Side school's history

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago State University has hired its first football coach in the school's history.

It's one of the first steps to making CSU football a reality.

On Tuesday, university leaders said Bobby Rome II is the new head football coach of Chicago State University.

He's enthusiastic about leading the Cougars.

Chicago State University, located on the South Side, plans to join NCAA Division I football for the first season in 2026.

This is the first time a football program was built from the ground up in Illinois in more than 100 years.

CSU President Z Scott and Director of Athletics Monique Carroll were also at a press conference announcing the move Tuesday morning.