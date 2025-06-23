24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Several streets to close for film project in the Loop on Sunday night

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 23, 2025 12:59AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several downtown streets will close temporarily on Sunday night for a film project.

Closures will impact the area of Wells Street to State Street and Randolph Street to Monroe Street from 8 p.m. to midnight, the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

State Street will be completely closed off from Randolph Street to Ida B. Wells Drive. One block east and west of State Street, Dearborn Street to Wabash Street, will also see some closures.

The closures will be in place for a film that is codenamed "UltraViolet," according the permit provided to the company Enemies LLC. This comes as Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler are set to start in a new A24 crime drama called "Enemies."

The permit says crews will film car chase scenes during the closures.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW