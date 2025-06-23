Several streets to close for film project in the Loop on Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several downtown streets will close temporarily on Sunday night for a film project.

Closures will impact the area of Wells Street to State Street and Randolph Street to Monroe Street from 8 p.m. to midnight, the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

State Street will be completely closed off from Randolph Street to Ida B. Wells Drive. One block east and west of State Street, Dearborn Street to Wabash Street, will also see some closures.

The closures will be in place for a film that is codenamed "UltraViolet," according the permit provided to the company Enemies LLC. This comes as Jeremy Allen White and Austin Butler are set to start in a new A24 crime drama called "Enemies."

The permit says crews will film car chase scenes during the closures.