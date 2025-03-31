Chicago street sweeping starts Tuesday, April 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's not an April Fool's joke: Street sweeping season in Chicago starts Tuesday, April 1.

Motorists should pay close attention to parking signs, so they don't get tickets or get towed.

Signs about upcoming sweeps are posted in orange two days in advance.

Mechanical street sweepers remove debris and litter from Chicago's streets.

Street sweeping continues through the fall.

Street sweeping requests can be made to the city's request line at 311.

Residents can view street sweepers in real time using the Sweeper Tracker online tool.

Visit Chicago.gov for more information on the street sweeping schedule.

