'Female Strong' organization offers free summer camp for local girls

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 16, 2024 6:12PM
Female Strong is on a mission to close the gender and confidence gap with their programs for young school girls.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Female Strong is working to build the next generation of lady leaders.

More than 2,400 girls have gone through its programs. The non-profit has free upcoming camps for young women.

The organization is also looking for candidates to join their fall entrepreneurship program.

Emily Smith, the Founder of Female Strong and Sophia Mariconda, a Female Strong camp participant joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about their experience.

The organization's motto is "a place where girls can see what they can be."

A free one-day summer camp is happening on July 17.

The camp is for girls 8 to 12-years-old and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wintrust Building downtown.

To learn more, click here.

