Deadly shooting over car deal leads to SWAT standoff on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man suspected of shooting and killing another was barricaded in a home on the city's South Side on Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a call of a shooting. The exact location of the shooting was not immedietly known.

A man, 26, was meeting with an unknown man for the sale of a vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The unknown man pulled out a gun and allegedly started to shoot the victim.

The 26-year-old was shot in the head. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

A witness told police the suspected shooter ran into a house at 78th Street and Paulina Street.

Chicago police's SWAT team responded to the house.

At last check, police said the standoff was ongoing.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

