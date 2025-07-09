CTU calls on state to help as CPS faces $730M budget shortfall

The Chicago Teachers Union is calling for the state of Illinois to help as Chicago Public Schools faces a $730 million budget shortfall.

The Chicago Teachers Union is calling for the state of Illinois to help as Chicago Public Schools faces a $730 million budget shortfall.

The Chicago Teachers Union is calling for the state of Illinois to help as Chicago Public Schools faces a $730 million budget shortfall.

The Chicago Teachers Union is calling for the state of Illinois to help as Chicago Public Schools faces a $730 million budget shortfall.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools are grappling with a more than $700 million budget gap.

The Chicago Teachers Union says this is Governor JB Pritzker's problem too.

Kids still don't go back to school for another month, but both the CTU and CPS are already raising concerns about district finances and funding.

Leadership and members of the Chicago Teachers Union gathered outside Chicago Public Schools' Loop headquarters to call on state lawmakers and the governor to help what they call 'Trump Proof' education in Illinois.

The governor has previously said there are no plans in place to boost education funding.

The early morning news conference comes as the Trump Administration recently notified states that it's withholding more than $6 billion in federal education grants for schools.

The previously approved funding was set to help pay for after-school programing, student support services, teacher training among other things, leaving states wondering if they will receive the money with the school year quickly approaching.

CTU officials are calling on the state to pay CPS $1.2 billion in what they believed is owed to them by Illinois and to call a legislative session to fund public schools.

"Enough is enough, that's why we are here today calling on Governor JB Pritzker," Jackson Potter, Chicago Teachers Union. "These cuts are severe as they are perverse and we won't let it stand and neither should the governor especially one that wants to fight these Trump attacks on working families."

"We're not just reducing staff, we're removing the lifelines for some of the most marginalized students in our classrooms," special education teacher Keerti Nandan said. "Please do not balance the budget on the back of kids with disabilities."

The comments made by the CTU came before a CPS Board agenda review meeting, where a number of big issues were front and center, including how the district is supposed to fill a whopping $734 million budget gap.

The budget for the coming school year has not yet been unveiled.

District leaders say it will be announced later this month or in early August after the superintendent has had a chance to look at solutions to fill that budget deficit.