Chicago firefighters union, CTU hold rally, as both call for contract deals

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 24, 2025 5:46PM
Chicago firefighters union, CTU hold rally calling for contracts
The Chicago Teachers Union and a firefighters union held a rally in solidarity Monday, as both call for contract deals.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a show of solidarity Monday morning, as members of the Chicago Teachers Unions said they're getting closer to reaching a deal on a new contract with Chicago Public Schools.

Members of the Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local Two showed their support, with a rally held near a fire house and Whitney Young High School.

CTU and CFD rallied for union contracts Monday.

The firefighters' union president said they too have been without a contract for four years.

"This is about unity, coming together, getting benefits. We have the same issues, staffing. They need better staffing in the classroom; we need full staffing on our engines and trucks," said Pat Cleary, president of Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local Two.

Some sticking points for CTU include prep time for elementary teachers and pay for veteran teachers.

Right now, both the city and CTU say they're about $8.5 million away from an agreement.

