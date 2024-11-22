CTU turns up heat as negotiations with Chicago Public Schools drag on; raises remain sticking point

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rhetoric is heating up between both sides in negotiations over a new Chicago Teachers Union contract.

The sides are still far apart on raises for union teachers.

But that's not the only sticking point.

Without a contract since June, the Chicago Teachers Union is turning up the heat, rallying Thursday night and sending letters to Mayor Brandon Johnson and his new handpicked school board to directly intervene in negotiations.

CTU President Stacy Davis Gates said the sense of urgency is about President-elect Donald Trump.

"We are worried that, in the age of Trump, that teaching Black history could be a problem in the city of Chicago because of the restrictions that the federal government may place on curriculum," Davis Gates said.

Davis Gates wants the teaching of Black history enshrined in the teachers contract. Chicago Public Schools said policies are already in place to protect curriculum that may or may not be restricted.

CTU blames CPS CEO Pedro Martinez for dragging his feet on negotiations, even though he is not directly involved in the day-to-day bargaining.

"I'm confident, without them dragging their feet, then we can get to a conclusion on this," Davis Gates said.

CPS sent a letter home to families Thursday, giving them a detailed update on negotiations. Of the union's 740-plus proposals, both sides have common ground on increasing the number of sustainable schools, more counselors and reducing class sizes.

"I think the reality is we still have a number of other proposals which we are significantly apart, mainly the financial implication ones," CPS Chief Labor Relations Officer Miguel Perretta said.

Perretta said the district cannot come close to affording the 9% raises proposed by the union. CPS offered a minimum of 4% over the next four years, as well as maintaining staffing levels.

"We have given them a counter-proposal on pay. We haven't seen anything from them," Davis Gates said.

"We haven't received a formal counter-proposal with respect to the cost of living adjustments," Perretta said.

Despite the inconsistencies, CTU insists the sticking point is not about pay and benefits. CPS said the contract is taking a long time to negotiate because it is so complex.

Throughout the process, both sides have been negotiating four days a week. Davis Gates is proposing seven-day-a-week negotiations.

Perretta said he is willing to do that to get the deal done.