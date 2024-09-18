Children among 13 injured in CTA bus crash in Grand Crossing, Chicago Fire Dept. says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA bus was involved in a crash on the city's South Side on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near 79th Street and Maryland Avenue in Grand Crossing.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 8:30 a.m. Two silver SUVs were involved in the crash with westbound #79 bus, CTA said.

The Chicago Fire Department along with other first responders were there.

CFD said children and adults were among the 13 transported to area hospitals.

All were expected to be okay.

It is unknown what let to the crash. Chicago police has not released more information.

READ ALSO | Chopper 7 over crash in suburban Oak Lawn involving airport shuttle bus

