2 injured Kennedy Expressway crash on North Side; OB lanes blocked at Edens Junction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured in a crash on the Kennedy Expressway Monday morning, closing all outbound lanes, Illinois State Police said.
Police said the three-vehicle crash occurred at about 2:38 a.m. in the outbound lanes between the junction and Lawrence.
Two people were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said.
All lanes are currently shut down just south of the split with the Edens Expressway, with all traffic being diverted to the outbound Edens expressway.