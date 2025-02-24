24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
2 injured Kennedy Expressway crash on North Side; OB lanes blocked at Edens Junction

Monday, February 24, 2025 12:22PM
A crash on the outbound Kennedy Expressway has lef two people injured.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured in a crash on the Kennedy Expressway Monday morning, closing all outbound lanes, Illinois State Police said.

Police said the three-vehicle crash occurred at about 2:38 a.m. in the outbound lanes between the junction and Lawrence.

Two people were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, police said.

All lanes are currently shut down just south of the split with the Edens Expressway, with all traffic being diverted to the outbound Edens expressway.

