State Street bridge closing Monday, emergency repairs to take several months, CDOT says

The State Street bridge over the Chicago River downtown will close for months in the Loop for emergency repairs, CDOT said in a traffic alert.

The State Street bridge over the Chicago River downtown will close for months in the Loop for emergency repairs, CDOT said in a traffic alert.

The State Street bridge over the Chicago River downtown will close for months in the Loop for emergency repairs, CDOT said in a traffic alert.

The State Street bridge over the Chicago River downtown will close for months in the Loop for emergency repairs, CDOT said in a traffic alert.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The State Street bridge over the Chicago River will close Monday and will remain closed for months.

An emergency construction project was announced earlier this month by the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The Chicago Department of Transportation said the bridge needs emergency repair work.

It will close to all car and pedestrian traffic on Monday and will not reopen until November.

SEE ALSO | Street closures for Chicago NASCAR race released, construction schedule shortened: officials

No further information about the project was immediately available.