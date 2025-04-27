24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

State Street bridge closing Monday, emergency repairs to take several months, CDOT says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 27, 2025 11:53PM
State Street bridge to close for months for emergency repairs: CDOT
The State Street bridge over the Chicago River downtown will close for months in the Loop for emergency repairs, CDOT said in a traffic alert.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The State Street bridge over the Chicago River will close Monday and will remain closed for months.

An emergency construction project was announced earlier this month by the Chicago Department of Transportation.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The Chicago Department of Transportation said the bridge needs emergency repair work.

It will close to all car and pedestrian traffic on Monday and will not reopen until November.

SEE ALSO | Street closures for Chicago NASCAR race released, construction schedule shortened: officials

No further information about the project was immediately available.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW