Crews repair stretch of DuSable Lake Shore Drive after cars damaged by potholes

Chicago crews worked overnight to repair a stretch of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Belmont Avenue after drivers had their cars damaged.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of drivers face costly repairs after hitting potholes in a work zone on DuSable Lakeshore Drive.

Overnight resurfacing work was completed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Friday morning. .

This comes after Thursday morning's commute into the city turned into a nightmare for some drivers on the southbound side of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, with many commuters striking exposed manhole covers and potholes.

Some drivers are now facing thousands of dollars in damages.

The problems in the southbound lanes began after CDOT removed the top layer of pavement between Irving Park Road and LaSalle as part of an ongoing resurfacing project.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

Officials said the base layer was in worse condition than expected.

ABC7 crews even got a firsthand look at the pothole laced roadway, taking it slow.

Drivers shared what it was like attempting to navigate this treacherous stretch of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

"I hit, I hit...It literally wasn't even a pothole, it was like a huge hole in the middle of the road and I just hear a 'boom!'" said Sam Vanaria, who got a flat tire.

The Chicago Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay extra vigilant and to take the commute slow Friday morning, writing, "As part of CDOT's ongoing resurfacing of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, crews have been milling the southbound lanes this week between Irving Park Road and LaSalle Drive. The roadway base was found to be in poorer condition than anticipated, resulting in potholes on the milled surface.

Crews responded this morning to perform immediate repairs...We remind drivers that the area is a milled surface and to drive with caution and observe the posted reduced speeds during construction.

To learn how to file a claim about vehicle damage, visit the Chicago City Clerk's Office website, or click here.