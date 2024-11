Crash shuts down IB traffic on Stevenson Expressway, Illinois State Police say

HODGKINS, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash has shut down inbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes just before LaGrange Road around 12:14 a.m.

Police said at least two vehicles were involved with serious injuries reported.

All inbound lanes of I-55 are closed between LaGrange Road and 1st Avenue as police investigate.