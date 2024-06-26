WATCH LIVE

Crash shuts down inbound lanes of Eisenhower in Lawndale, ISP says

ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 10:52AM
Crash shuts down inbound lanes of Eisenhower near Cicero Avenue
Three people were injured in the crash, which happened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were hurt in an early Wednesday crash on the Eisenhower on the city's West Side, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. at Cicero Avenue near Kostner in the Lawndale neighborhood.

All three people had minor injuries and were expected to be okay.

As a result of the crash, inbound lanes of the Eisenhower were shut down for hours as authorities worked to clean the area.

As of 5:45 a.m. all inbound lanes of I-290 at Cicero Avenue were shutdown.

All Ike traffic was diverted off the expressway at Cicero Avenue.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

