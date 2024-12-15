IDOT minuteman struck on I-94 by alleged drunk driver on South Side, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An IDOT minuteman was struck by a driver while on the job on the city's South Side on Sunday, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened at about 3:08 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 26th Street, ISP said.

The IDOT minuteman truck was parked as crews worked on multiple crashes that happened in the area.

As the emergency lights were on, a car crashed into the IDOT truck from behind.

The driver of the other vehicle was cited for driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and Scott's Law.

No major injuries were reported by ISP.

No other information was made available.

