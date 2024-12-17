24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

IDOT to provide update on Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes on Tuesday

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Tuesday, December 17, 2024 1:46PM
IDOT to provide update on Kennedy reversible lanes Tuesday
Could commuters get an early Christmas present? IDOT said they will give an update on the Kennedy Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Could commuters get an early Christmas present this week?

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes were closed in March for construction.

The express lanes have been closed from the Edens Junction to Ohio Street. This is phase two of the $150 million three-year project.

Illinois Department of Transportation said they plan to provide an update on Tuesday morning regarding ongoing projects.

Earlier this year, IDOT said the work was expected be completed by the end of fall.

Next year, efforts will shift to the outbound Kennedy through Hubbard's Cave.

READ MORE | Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes close for 2nd phase of construction project

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW