IDOT to provide update on Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes on Tuesday

Could commuters get an early Christmas present? IDOT said they will give an update on the Kennedy Tuesday.

Could commuters get an early Christmas present? IDOT said they will give an update on the Kennedy Tuesday.

Could commuters get an early Christmas present? IDOT said they will give an update on the Kennedy Tuesday.

Could commuters get an early Christmas present? IDOT said they will give an update on the Kennedy Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Could commuters get an early Christmas present this week?

The Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes were closed in March for construction.

The express lanes have been closed from the Edens Junction to Ohio Street. This is phase two of the $150 million three-year project.

Illinois Department of Transportation said they plan to provide an update on Tuesday morning regarding ongoing projects.

Earlier this year, IDOT said the work was expected be completed by the end of fall.

Next year, efforts will shift to the outbound Kennedy through Hubbard's Cave.

READ MORE | Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes close for 2nd phase of construction project