Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes close for 2nd phase of construction project

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kennedy Expressway drivers beware, the reversibles are officially closed for the next phase of the construction project.
Late Monday night the express lanes were closed for the start of the roadwork.
More than 275,000 vehicles use the Kennedy daily and with these mild temperatures, this next phase can start earlier than scheduled.
So what's happening? Aside from new, faster gates, crews will repair bridge structures, lights, improving Hubbard's Cave and more.
"When it's completely done, it's definitely going to have not only improved surface, but you're going to also have a more reliable surface," IDOT spokesperson Maria Castaneda said.
This is phase two of the $150 million, three-year project. Phase one focused on the inbound lanes.
The express lanes are closed now until late fall. IDOT officials recommend staggering your morning commute later or earlier or take public transportation instead.
Monday, March 11
Tuesday, March 12
Wednesday, March 13
Thursday, March 14
The work and schedule are highly weather dependent, IDOT said. If any overnight work is canceled due to the weather, it will be rescheduled to the first available night that conditions allow.
Also, beginning the week of March 11, bridge cleaning, painting and LED light installation at Hubbard's Cave will require closure of the left lane on the inbound Kennedy from Chicago Avenue to Lake Street and on the outbound Kennedy from the Jane Byrne Interchange to Grand Avenue, IDOT said.
The westbound Randolph Street ramp to the outbound Kennedy will close and is anticipated to reopen later this fall. During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour. Drivers also should expect various overnight shoulder and intermittent lane closures in both directions of the expressway, between Milwaukee Avenue and Randolph Street.
IDOT said this year's work is anticipated to be completed later this fall, with efforts shifting to the outbound Kennedy through Hubbard's Cave in 2025.
IDOT recommends traveling during non-peak hours and utilizing mass transit and using the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line and Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line, in particular, as well as Pace.
There are a total of three phases to the plan. Phase two is expected to end by fall 2024.
The plan is to complete the entire project by 2025.