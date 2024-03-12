Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes close for 2nd phase of construction project

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kennedy Expressway drivers beware, the reversibles are officially closed for the next phase of the construction project.

Late Monday night the express lanes were closed for the start of the roadwork.

More than 275,000 vehicles use the Kennedy daily and with these mild temperatures, this next phase can start earlier than scheduled.

So what's happening? Aside from new, faster gates, crews will repair bridge structures, lights, improving Hubbard's Cave and more.

"When it's completely done, it's definitely going to have not only improved surface, but you're going to also have a more reliable surface," IDOT spokesperson Maria Castaneda said.

This is phase two of the $150 million, three-year project. Phase one focused on the inbound lanes.

The express lanes are closed now until late fall. IDOT officials recommend staggering your morning commute later or earlier or take public transportation instead.

Construction schedule

Monday, March 11

Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy and Edens will gradually be reduced to one lane from just before the Edens junction to Irving Park Road (Illinois 19).

At the same time, the reversible express lanes will fully close. They are anticipated to reopen in late fall.

The following intermittent ramp closures also will take place: Inbound Edens: Wilson Avenue; Inbound Kennedy: Montrose Avenue and Irving Park Road

Tuesday, March 12

Starting at 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to two lanes between North (Illinois 64) and Fullerton avenues.

At the same time, outbound Kennedy intermittent ramp closures between North and Fullerton avenues also will take place.

Wednesday, March 13

Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy will gradually be reduced to one lane from Milwaukee Avenue to Lake Street.

At the same time, the outbound Kennedy between Madison Street and Milwaukee Avenue also will be reduced to one lane.

Thursday, March 14

Starting at 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will gradually be reduced to one lane between North and Fullerton avenues.

At the same time, intermittent outbound Kennedy ramp closures between North and Fullerton avenues will also take place.

The work and schedule are highly weather dependent, IDOT said. If any overnight work is canceled due to the weather, it will be rescheduled to the first available night that conditions allow.

Also, beginning the week of March 11, bridge cleaning, painting and LED light installation at Hubbard's Cave will require closure of the left lane on the inbound Kennedy from Chicago Avenue to Lake Street and on the outbound Kennedy from the Jane Byrne Interchange to Grand Avenue, IDOT said.

The westbound Randolph Street ramp to the outbound Kennedy will close and is anticipated to reopen later this fall. During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour. Drivers also should expect various overnight shoulder and intermittent lane closures in both directions of the expressway, between Milwaukee Avenue and Randolph Street.

IDOT said this year's work is anticipated to be completed later this fall, with efforts shifting to the outbound Kennedy through Hubbard's Cave in 2025.

IDOT recommends traveling during non-peak hours and utilizing mass transit and using the Chicago Transit Authority's Blue Line and Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line, in particular, as well as Pace.

There are a total of three phases to the plan. Phase two is expected to end by fall 2024.

The plan is to complete the entire project by 2025.