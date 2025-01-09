Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes to open next week: IDOT

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes are expected to reopen next week.

Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that crews will begin to clean up construction equipment to open the lanes.

Last month, IDOT said the express lanes and reversibles would reopen the week of January 13.

A spokesperson said the opening was delayed due to several reasons including software issues.

The Kennedy Expressway reversible lanes were closed in March for construction.

The express lanes have been closed from the Edens Junction to Ohio Street. This is phase two of the $150 million three-year project.

However, in the coming months efforts will shift to the outbound Kennedy through Hubbard's Cave.

