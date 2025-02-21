26-year-old man fatally struck on I-290 after multi-vehicle crash in west suburbs identified

A person was killed on the I-290 Eisenhower Expressway after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday near Broadview.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who was struck and killed after a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday night, has been identified.

The man was struck and killed on I-290 just after 7 p.m. after a multi-vehicle crash near 25th Avenue in Broadview, Illinois State Police said.

He was identified Thursday by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Officer as 26-year-old Kurt Rabanal.

"After several vehicles crashed while in the eastbound lanes of traffic, a pedestrian from one of the vehicle crossed over the center median and was fatally struck while in the westbound lanes," a new release from ISP read in part. "Both east and westbound lanes of I-290 between 25th Street and Mannheim Road have been closed for the investigation."

All lanes of I-290 were closed before reopening Thursday morning, ISP said.

No further information was immediately available.

