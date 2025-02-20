Person fatally struck on I-290 after multi-vehicle crash in west suburbs, all lanes closed, ISP says

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- All lanes of part of the Eisenhower Expressway were closed Wednesday night in the west suburbs after a fatal crash.

A person was struck and killed on I-290 after a multi-vehicle crash near 25th Avenue in Broadview, Illinois State Police said.

"After several vehicles crashed while in the eastbound lanes of traffic, a pedestrian from one of the vehicle crossed over the center median and was fatally struck while in the westbound lanes," a new release from ISP read in part. "Both east and westbound lanes of I-290 between 25th Street and Mannheim Road have been closed for the investigation."

Heavy traffic could be seen near the scene of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. A full report will air on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. on ABC7.