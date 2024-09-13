Southbound Edens Expressway shut down for crash near Old Orchard Road

Northbound lanes of i-94 have reopened as crews work to clean up a three-vehicle crash.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Southbound lanes of I-94 are shut down due to a crash near Old Orchard Road in Skokie.

Illinois Sate Police said at about 3:10 p.m., troopers responded to the Edens Expressway at Old Orchard for a three-car crash with minor injuries.

One of the three vehicles is a semi, which police said caused a rear end chain-reaction crash. The semi then started spilling diesel.

All lane were closed north of Old Orchard Road, but northbound lanes were reopened just after 5 p.m.. Southbound lanes are being diverted off at Old Orchard Road. Delays should be expected.

A hazmat team is responding to the crash for diesel and oil cleanup, ISP said.

The semi driver was not injured. The other two drivers were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

No further details were immediately available. Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

