Northbound lanes of DSLD reopen after crash in East Hyde Park: officials

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Tuesday, November 19, 2024 12:54PM
DSLD shut down after crash on South Side
All northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the city's South Side were shut down after a crash.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the city's South Side reopened after a crash on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive just before 47th Street.

The video is from an earlier report.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 6 a.m.

At least four cars were involved in the crash.

Traffic was backed up to at least 57th Street.

At about 6:45 a.m. the last vehicle was towed away from the scene.

All lanes were reopened by 6:50 a.m.

Chicago police were at the scene to stop some commuters from driving on the sidewalk.

Injuries were not immediately known.

