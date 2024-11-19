Northbound lanes of DSLD reopen after crash in East Hyde Park: officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the city's South Side reopened after a crash on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive just before 47th Street.
The video is from an earlier report.
Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 6 a.m.
At least four cars were involved in the crash.
Traffic was backed up to at least 57th Street.
At about 6:45 a.m. the last vehicle was towed away from the scene.
All lanes were reopened by 6:50 a.m.
Chicago police were at the scene to stop some commuters from driving on the sidewalk.
Injuries were not immediately known.