Person injured in South Side hit-and-run crash on I-57: Illinois State Police

A semi and car crash on I-57 near Halsted Street is impacting Chicago traffic on Friday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 57 on Friday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the four-vehicle crash happened just before3 p.m. in the inbound lanes near Halsted Street.

Chopper 7 was over the scene. Video shows a semi and a car that collided and went off the side of the road.

A person who was inside one of the vehicles involved was hospitalized for their injuries, ISP said.

The right lane was closed just after 3 p.m., and Chopper 7 video showed traffic getting by slowly.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.