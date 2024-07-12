WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Person injured in South Side hit-and-run crash on I-57: Illinois State Police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 12, 2024 9:44PM
Bad crash impacting I-57 traffic on South Side
A semi and car crash on I-57 near Halsted Street is impacting Chicago traffic on Friday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 57 on Friday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the four-vehicle crash happened just before3 p.m. in the inbound lanes near Halsted Street.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Chopper 7 was over the scene. Video shows a semi and a car that collided and went off the side of the road.

A person who was inside one of the vehicles involved was hospitalized for their injuries, ISP said.

The right lane was closed just after 3 p.m., and Chopper 7 video showed traffic getting by slowly.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW