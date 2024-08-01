Semi rolls over after crashing into overpass in Old Irving Park, Chopper 7 over scene

The crash partially closed the eastbound lanes of Irving Park Road near Keeler Avenue on Thursday.

The crash partially closed the eastbound lanes of Irving Park Road near Keeler Avenue on Thursday.

The crash partially closed the eastbound lanes of Irving Park Road near Keeler Avenue on Thursday.

The crash partially closed the eastbound lanes of Irving Park Road near Keeler Avenue on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A semi crashed into an overpass on the city's Northwest Side, causing some traffic delays on Thursday.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of Irving Park Road between Keeler Avenue and the Kennedy.

Chopper 7 over scene around 6:30 a.m., showing the semi on its side.

It is unknown if there are reports of serious injuries.

CTA rerouted the eastbound #80 Irving Park buses due to the crash.

Although lanes eastbound lanes Irving Park Road were closed, traffic was allowed to slowly go around the crash.

It is unclear how long it will take to clean up the site.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times near you