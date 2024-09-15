WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 hurt after report of Stevenson Expressway shooting; DuSable Lake Shore Drive ramp shut down: ISP

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 15, 2024 12:36PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a report of a Stevenson Expressway shooting on Chicago's South Side on Sunday morning.

ISP said troopers responded to I-55 southbound at State Street just after 5 a.m. for a report of an expressway shooting.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

One person was injured in the incident, ISP said.

The DuSable Lake Shore Drive ramp to I-55 southbound is shut down as police investigate.

ISP did not immediately provide further information.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW