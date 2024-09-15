1 hurt after report of Stevenson Expressway shooting; DuSable Lake Shore Drive ramp shut down: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a report of a Stevenson Expressway shooting on Chicago's South Side on Sunday morning.
ISP said troopers responded to I-55 southbound at State Street just after 5 a.m. for a report of an expressway shooting.
One person was injured in the incident, ISP said.
The DuSable Lake Shore Drive ramp to I-55 southbound is shut down as police investigate.
ISP did not immediately provide further information.
