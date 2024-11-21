Tanker rolls over, shuts down entrance ramp to IB Eisenhower in Westchester

The crash was affecting traffic trying to get on the inbound lanes of the Eisenhower on Thursday.

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi rolled over in the west suburbs, causing some entrance ramp closures, video shows.

The crash happened in the overnight hours into Thursday morning.

The northbound Manheim Road entrance ramp onto IB Eisenhower was closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Crews were able to get the driver out of the truck just before 5:20 a.m. The driver was taken to Loyola hospital; his condition was not immediately known.

Crews expect the closure to be in place for a couple of hours.

IDOT has not released further information regarding the crash.

