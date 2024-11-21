24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Tanker rolls over, shuts down entrance ramp to IB Eisenhower in Westchester

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Thursday, November 21, 2024 11:25AM
Tanker rolls over in west suburbs on ramp to I-290
The crash was affecting traffic trying to get on the inbound lanes of the Eisenhower on Thursday.

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi rolled over in the west suburbs, causing some entrance ramp closures, video shows.

The crash happened in the overnight hours into Thursday morning.

The northbound Manheim Road entrance ramp onto IB Eisenhower was closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Crews were able to get the driver out of the truck just before 5:20 a.m. The driver was taken to Loyola hospital; his condition was not immediately known.

Crews expect the closure to be in place for a couple of hours.

IDOT has not released further information regarding the crash.

