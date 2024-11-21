Chicago weather forecast: Storm to bring snow, high winds to area | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area saw its first snow flurries overnight, with more snowfall expected to move through during the morning commute Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Chicago area.

The alert will go into effect at 7 a.m. for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties and remain in effect until 1 p.m.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says snow could begin reaching the city around 8 a.m. The snow is expected to continue until around 1 p.m. when it will begin to switch over to rain.

The NWS warns that two to four inches of snow could accumulate, with wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

The NWS said snow could fall at rates approaching an inch an hour and winds will increase in the afternoon after the bulk of the snowfall.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed salt spreaders overnight and will continue to work through the morning commute, focusing on arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive.

Motorists are advised to use caution while driving and allow for extra time to drive and leaving space between cars.