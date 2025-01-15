24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
CTA names interim president of transit agency after Dorval Carter retires

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 15, 2025 11:11PM
The Chicago Transit Authority has named Nora Leerhsen as its interim president after CTA President Dorval Carter retires this month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority has chosen an interim president following the resignation of outgoing leader Dorval Carter Jr.

Nora Leerhsen will serve as interim CTA president, the transportation agency announced Wednesday.

Carter attended what's believed to be his final CTA Board meeting Wednesday.

Leerhsen is currently the CTA chief of staff.

It will be up to Mayor Brandon Johnson to appoint a permanent CTA President.

Carter retires at the end of the month.

