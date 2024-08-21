Chicago Triathlon 2024 athlete fundraising for cancer research while in remission

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 8,000 athletes will participate at the Chicago Triathlon 2024 along the city's lakefront near downtown.

Super-tri hosts the triathlon in the city every year. Super-tri CEO Michael Dhulst and triathlete Adrian Lam joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the competition.

19-year-old Lam was training for his first triathlon in 2023 when he was unexpectedly diagnosed with Stage IV Non-Hodgkins B-Cell Lymphoma, a type of cancer.

He was treated at Lurie's Children's Hospital where he had six rounds of chemotherapy with radiation, lost over 30 pounds and wasn't able to walk.

This year, the Naperville native is almost in full remission and training to compete in 2024.

He is also raising money for pediatric cancer research for Lurie's. So far, he has raised more than $12,000.

To learn more about Adrian's story, or to learn how to donate, click here.

