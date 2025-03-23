Postal workers rally downtown Chicago against reported plan to privatize USPS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Association of Letter Carriers is rallying against efforts to take away the independence of the United States Postal Service.

President Donald Trump's administration has not announced any specific plans to privatize the United States Postal Service just yet, but amidst rumors of job cuts and a potential merger with the Commerce Department, thousands of postal workers rallied across the country this weekend, including in Chicago.

Those in attendance at Sunday's rally downtown said the reported proposal threatens affordable delivery services and jeopardizes jobs.

Hundreds of unionized letter carriers and their leaders packed into Chicago's Federal Plaza Sunday morning to send a message to those in Washington D.C. who might come after their jobs.

"We're going to send a message today from downtown Chicago to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue: 'Hands off our mail service,'" Illinois AFL-CIO president Tim Drea said.

The rally was one of more than 200 that have taken place nationwide over the last few days as the embattled Postal Service fights to keep its independence. President Trump last month addressed rumors that USPS might be absorbed into the Commerce department, a move that would effectively make it part of the executive branch of government.

"We want to have a post office that works well, and doesn't lose massive amounts of money," Trump said. "We are thinking of doing that, and it will be a form of a merger, but it will remain the Postal Service, and I think it will operate a lot better than it has been over the years."

For 60 nearly years, the USPS has funded itself without taxpayer dollars. However, it's no secret the agency is in dire financial straights, losing nearly $10 billion dollars last year.

We are going to make sure that we protect all of our public accommodations Mayor Brandon Johnson

Supporters, however, fear that any move to take away its independence will cost thousands of union jobs and threaten the Postal Service's universal mandate to deliver to deliver mail and packages to all, regardless of location or profitability.

Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson were among a long list of politicians who came out Sunday in support of the letter carriers.

"Do you think privatizing the U.S Postal Service is a good idea or a bad idea?" Durbin said.

"Bad idea," the crowd responded.

"They need to hear it from sea to shining sea. We are going to make sure that we protect all of our public accommodations," Johnson said. "Whether it's the mail. Whether it's education. Whether it's justice. Whether it's the environment. We are fighting for the working people people of this country."

Political theatre aside, any move to merge USPS into the Commerce Department may not be possible without action in Congress.