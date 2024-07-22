USPS letter carriers to hold rally after postal worker killed in Chicago shooting

Postal inspectors are offering a reward up to $250,000 for information leading to the shooter's arrest and conviction.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Association of Letter Carriers plans to hold a rally Monday morning over the shooting death of a Chicago postal worker.

The president of the National Association of Letter Carriers says more needs to be done to protect union workers on the job.

Postal Worker Octavia Redmond, 48, was shot multiple times while on the job last Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Redmond was a wife and grandmother who worked as a letter carrier for more than 15 years.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service Chicago division are offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the shooter's arrest and conviction.

The letter carriers union will be joined by labor allies to urge local elected officials to change policy and pass legislation to better protect letter carriers.

The union said since August of 2022, more than 140 letter carriers have been attacked on the job in Chicago.

Some of those letter carriers who have been robbed, assaulted or experienced violence on their routes plan to share their stories at the rally. That's set to start at 8 a.m. at the union hall on South Wabash.