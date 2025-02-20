Walgreens store closing soon in South Shore, community holds meeting on new business options

A South Shore Walgreens store is among five locations closing soon in Chicago. The South Side community is holding a meeting on new business options.

A South Shore Walgreens store is among five locations closing soon in Chicago. The South Side community is holding a meeting on new business options.

A South Shore Walgreens store is among five locations closing soon in Chicago. The South Side community is holding a meeting on new business options.

A South Shore Walgreens store is among five locations closing soon in Chicago. The South Side community is holding a meeting on new business options.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Walgreens is getting ready to close in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Neighbors want to get the vacant storefront filled quickly.

There is a meeting Wednesday to talk about the future of the space at 7109 South Jeffery Boulevard.

The Walgreens store there will close at the end of the month, but the company has a lease on the space through 2031.

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce is hosting a public meeting from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bryn Mawr Community Church.

READ MORE | 5 Walgreens stores closing on Chicago's South, West sides: 'We need it in our communities'

The South Shore location is among five closing this month, which are part of a plan from the company to close 1,200 stores over three years. There will be 118 Walgreens pharmacy and retail locations in Chicago after the latest closures, the company said.

Walgreens shared the following statement with ABC7:

"Our retail pharmacy business is central to our go-forward business strategy. However, increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs. It is never an easy decision to close a store. We know that our stores are important to the communities that we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve the store performance. When closures are necessary, like those here in Chicago, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions. We intend to redeploy the majority of our team members from these stores."

