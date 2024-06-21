Chicago weather: AccuWeather Alert for near-record heat, severe storm chance Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe weather is possible Saturday for the Chicago area with temperatures reaching a record high and storms forecasted for the evening.

An AccuWeather Alert has been issued for Saturday.

The record-high temperature for June 22 is 97 degrees. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 96 Saturday, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

A line of storms is expected to move in from the northwest and then move southwest through the Chicago area between 7 p.m. and midnight, Mowry said.

FULL FORECAST | Chicago weather: Very hot, storms at night Saturday

The main threat with the storms will be high and damaging wind gusts.

READ MORE | How to stay cool in Chicago area amid heat wave, and heat sickness symptoms to know