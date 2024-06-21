WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago weather: AccuWeather Alert for near-record heat, severe storm chance Saturday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Larry Mowry WLS logo
Friday, June 21, 2024 8:07PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe weather is possible Saturday for the Chicago area with temperatures reaching a record high and storms forecasted for the evening.

An AccuWeather Alert has been issued for Saturday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The record-high temperature for June 22 is 97 degrees. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 96 Saturday, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

A line of storms is expected to move in from the northwest and then move southwest through the Chicago area between 7 p.m. and midnight, Mowry said.

FULL FORECAST | Chicago weather: Very hot, storms at night Saturday

The main threat with the storms will be high and damaging wind gusts.

READ MORE | How to stay cool in Chicago area amid heat wave, and heat sickness symptoms to know

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW