Chicago weather forecast: Near record-high temperatures Saturday with severe evening storms possible

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 22, 2024 4:32PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday's forecast calls for near record-high temperatures and severe storms.

The record-high temperature for June 22 is 97 degrees. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 96 Saturday.

Much of the Chicago area is under a level two out of five for severe weather.

Storms are expected to approach the Wisconsin-Illinois state line between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. before making their way to the city between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said. They will hit Northwest Indiana by midnight.

The main concerns for these storms are damaging wind gusts and flooding.

Sunday will not be as hot but is expected to remain warm with high temperatures in the mid-80s. The humidity will drop throughout the day.

Extreme heat is expected to return Tuesday with high temperatures potentially reaching the upper-90s.

