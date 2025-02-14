Chicago weather: AccuWeather Alert for more snow moving into area Friday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More snow is moving into the Chicago area this weekend.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologists have issued AccuWeather Alerts for Friday and Saturday.

The latest rounds of winter weather come after the Chicago area was hit by its most significant measurable snowfall of the season earlier this week.

Snow showers will start between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry said. Several hours of snow are expected Friday evening and night, with 1-3 inches expected.

The snow could affect the evening commute.

Some flurries are expected overnight Friday into Saturday, Mowry said.

Saturday will be a messy day, with temperatures right around freezing throughout much of the afternoon, and there will be a mix of rain and snow, and potentially some freezing rain, too.

More snow showers are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning, with a couple inches of additional accumulation.

One to two inches are expected Saturday. In total, by Sunday morning, there could be 2 to 6 inches of snow.