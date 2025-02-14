24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago weather: AccuWeather Alert for more snow moving into area Friday evening

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, February 14, 2025 9:40PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More snow is moving into the Chicago area this weekend.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologists have issued AccuWeather Alerts for Friday and Saturday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The latest rounds of winter weather come after the Chicago area was hit by its most significant measurable snowfall of the season earlier this week.

Snow showers will start between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry said. Several hours of snow are expected Friday evening and night, with 1-3 inches expected.

The snow could affect the evening commute.

Some flurries are expected overnight Friday into Saturday, Mowry said.

Saturday will be a messy day, with temperatures right around freezing throughout much of the afternoon, and there will be a mix of rain and snow, and potentially some freezing rain, too.

More snow showers are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning, with a couple inches of additional accumulation.

One to two inches are expected Saturday. In total, by Sunday morning, there could be 2 to 6 inches of snow.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW