Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast to dump 3-6 inches of snow across area | Radar

Dozens of schools announced closures for Wednesday, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from Wednesday AM into Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A winter storm Wednesday is expected to dump several inches of snow across the Chicago area Wednesday.

ABC7 AccuWeather Meteorologist Tracy Butler said the storm could dump three to six inches of snow across our area, with isolated areas getting more than six inches near the Wisconsin border.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire Chicago area, including Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday for Racine and Kenosha counties in Wisconsin.

SEE ALSO | School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List

Northern Indiana was also upgraded to a Winter Storm Watch until Thursday 7 a.m. for DeKalb, eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Lagrange, Marshal, Noble, northern Kosciusko, northern LaPorte, southern Kosciusko, southern LaPorte, Starke, Steuben, Western St. Joseph and Whitley.

Butler says the main snow storm will begin moving in between 7-9 a.m., with the evening commute seeing the greatest impact.

People across the city and suburbs are bracing for the snow coming our way

The heaviest snow is expected to fall between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Butler says in the evening, the precipitation may end with freezing drizzle.

With most everyone out of practice dealing with snow and ice so far this season, doctors are expecting to see a bit of an increase in emergency room visits.

"More people get injured walking their dog under the snow," said Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital Dr. Tom King.

Dave Hauke in West Chicago wanted to make sure he is ready for the snow, so he made sure his neighbor's snow blower would start.

"We haven't started our snow blower since, probably, November. We want to make sure it runs," Hauke said.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation and the Chicago Office of Emergency Management have been reminding residents about driving conditions, overnight parking restrictions, clearing sidewalks of snow, and warming centers.

ISP is also reminding drivers to make room for emergency vehicles, especially while they are tending to traffic accidents.

Temperatures will stay in the 20s on Wednesday, and Thursday will see some bitterly cold temperatures move in, with wind chills from 5 to -5 degrees.

Friday will be quiet, but snow showers are expected to arrive later in the evening, and the ABC7 AccuWeather Team is watching a storm system for Saturday as well. That could bring more accumulating snow, Mowry said.